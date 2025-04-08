Meerut victim's family ready to accept Muskan's baby if...

A day after Muskan Rastogi, who along with her lover is accused of killing her husband and is lodged in a jail in Meerut, was found to be pregnant during a preliminary test, the deceased's brother on Tuesday said he would raise the child if Saurabh Rajput is identified as the father.

IMAGE: Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla in police custody. Photograph: X

Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Kataria on Monday said Muskan underwent a preliminary test, which confirmed her pregnancy.

Speaking to reporters here, Bablu Rajput, brother of the deceased Saurabh Rajput, said, "If the child is of my brother Saurabh's, we will adopt and raise the child."

There was no reaction from Muskan's family.

Saurabh Rajput, a former Merchant Navy officer, was killed on the night of March 4 at his house in Indiranagar in Meerut district.

His wife, Muskan, and her lover, Sahil, are accused of drugging him and stabbing him to death.

According to jail sources, Sahil's grandmother Pushpa had come on Monday to the jail for time to meet him. No family member of Muskan has come to the jail to meet her, they added.

Senior Jail Superintendent Dr Viresh Raj Sharma said Muskan will now undergo an ultrasound test, so that the condition of the pregnancy can be clarified.

When asked whether Muskan has been informed about her pregnancy, he told PTI, "It could be possible that the lady doctor might have informed Muskan (about the pregnancy). But, the jail administration has not informed her yet. She will be informed only after the pregnancy is confirmed through the ultrasound test."

Sharma on Monday had said that health check-ups and pregnancy tests are done regularly for every female inmate coming to the jail and Muskan's test was also a part of this process.

He said that he has not received the report of the doctors yet and has just received verbal information that Muskan is pregnant.

Dr Kataria said the next step would be an ultrasound test, which will clarify the condition and duration of the pregnancy.

Muskan and Sahil had allegedly dismembered Saurabh's body, severed his head and hands, and hid them in a blue drum filled with cement.

The investigation into the sensational case revealed that Muskan had allegedly been planning the murder since November 2023.

Both the accused are currently in judicial custody.

Muskan is engaged in sewing work in the jail, while Sahil is involved in agricultural work, prison sources said. Both have also been included in the rehabilitation process with the help of a drug de-addiction centre.