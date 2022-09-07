News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India will require Pakistan to lose both games

India will require Pakistan to lose both games

By Rediff Cricket
September 07, 2022 09:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: India can sneak into the Asia Cup 2022 final only via a miracle. Photograph: Christopher Pike /Reuters

After losing back-to-back matches in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022, India have put themselves in a difficult spot.

India can sneak into the final only by a miracle and their chances are dependent on permutations and combinations that emerge from the matches involving Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

At the moment, Sri Lanka are at the top of the points table, having won two out of two matches, followed by Pakistan with one win.

India and Afghanistan are at 0 points, separated just by the net run rate.

 

Sri Lanka have already qualified for Sunday's final after two wins, and the rest of the group will need to be tied at 2 points so that India can get through via run rate.

India's road to the final now depends on Pakistan's results in its Super 4 matches against Afghanistan (Wednesday) and Sri Lanka (Friday).

India will require Pakistan to lose both matches.

And the Men in Blue will need to beat Afghanistan by a big margin on Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Captain Rohit on what went wrong for India vs SL...
Captain Rohit on what went wrong for India vs SL...
Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar
Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar
Arshdeep faces trolling; Punjab leaders back him
Arshdeep faces trolling; Punjab leaders back him
SEE: Sable, Sushila Devi Salute Coaches
SEE: Sable, Sushila Devi Salute Coaches
'Will I have to pay double income tax?'
'Will I have to pay double income tax?'
Modaks to Tiranga, Beautiful Bappa
Modaks to Tiranga, Beautiful Bappa
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul visits Rajiv Gandhi memorial
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul visits Rajiv Gandhi memorial

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Injured Avesh out of Asia Cup; Chahar called up

Injured Avesh out of Asia Cup; Chahar called up

Asia Cup PIX: India lose to SL; stare at elimination

Asia Cup PIX: India lose to SL; stare at elimination

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances