Asia Cup PHOTOS: India vs Sri Lanka

Images from the Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is bowled by Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka during the Asia Cup Super Four match in Dubai on Tuesday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Skipper Rohit Sharma led by example with a scintillating 41-ball 72 before India stuttered to settle for 173 for eight against Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup Super Four match in Dubai on Tuesday.

Rohit blazed away after India lost two early wickets, hitting five fours and four sixes during his entertaining knock. He was well supported by Suryakumar Yadav (34 off 29 balls) during a stand of 97 runs for the third wicket.



However, Rohit's dismissal triggered a slide as India could add only 63 runs after being well-placed at 110/3 in the 13th over.

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma bats. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Sri Lanka were off to a dream start as they removed opener KL Rahul (6) and one-down Virat Kohli (0) in quick succession, leaving defending champions India in early trouble at 13 for two in the third over.



Right after getting a boundary with a lofted drive over extra over, Rahul was trapped in front of the wicket by off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana's arm ball in the second over of the game.



Having failed to connect with the ball after coming down the wicket, Rahul had opted for a review but it did not go his way as replays showed the ball going on to hit the leg stump.



In came Kohli, only for the Indian star to walk back to the dressing room after facing four deliveries for his zero, bowled by left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka attempting to swing across the line.



However, Rohit continued to bat with positive intent and kept the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav put on 99 runs for the second wicket to rally India after an early wicket. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Fast-medium bowler Asitha Fernando was introduced into the attack, and Rohit smashed him for a six and a four off successive balls as 14 runs came in the fifth over.



The Indian captain then hit Theekshana for a four over square leg, helping India score 44 runs in the six powerplay overs.



Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Karunaratne then bowled a couple of tight overs, succeeding in containing the duo of Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav.



Meanwhile, Rohit (40) was dropped at extra cover off Hasaranga's bowling.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's players celebrate after Maheesh Theekshana claimed the wicket of KL Rahul. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Suryakumar brought up his first boundary after playing 12 balls, which was also India's first after a quiet period.



In the next over, Rohit took advantage of his reprieve and whipped Asitha Fernando over deep square-leg for a six, and then reached his half-century with a four.



Suryakumar also got into the act, striking Madushanka for a maximum. It was then again Rohit's turn to get a six as the Indian captain danced down the wicket to loft Hasaranga over long-on. He followed that up with a four and then another six.



However, Karunaratne dismissed Rohit in the next over with a slower one.



India struggled in the end overs, losing quick wickets at the end. Hardik Pandya (17), Rishabh Pant (17), Deepak Hooda (3) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0) perished in quick succession as India lost four wickets for 24 runs from the last 15 balls.