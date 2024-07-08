News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ashwin buys team in Global Chess League

Ashwin buys team in Global Chess League

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 08, 2024 17:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

R Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: ICC/X

Indian cricket team's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is now co-owner of a franchise in the Global Chess League.

The cricketer has joined hands with Prachura PP and Venkat K Narayana to own American Gambits. The American Gambits will replace the Chingari Gulf Titans.

 

The Global Chess League will be held at London Friends House from October 3 to 12.

The American Gambits will compete for the title against five other teams -- Alpine SG Pipers owned by APL Apollo-led SG Sports, Ganges Grandmasters owned by Insurekot Sports, Mumba Masters owned by Ronnie Screwvala led Unilazer Ventures, PBG Alaskan Knights owned by Punit Balan Group, and the inaugural season champions Triveni Continental Kings owned by Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the American Gambits to the chess world. With a blend of strategic brilliance and unwavering determination, our team aims to redefine the game. As the co-owner, I’m excited to witness their journey and contribute to their success,” Ashwin said in a release by Global Chess League.

In the second edition of Global Chess League, each team will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system.

Each team will play ten matches across black and white pieces. The teams will play five matches, with all six players in each team initially playing with the white or black pieces against their opponents, followed by a reverse round in which the entire team will play five matches with the reversed colour pieces against the same opponent.

The winning team for every match will be determined by the points aggregated from wins and draws across all six games played in the match. The top two teams will advance to the final round.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
What Rohit Told Maharashtra Legislators
What Rohit Told Maharashtra Legislators
What Neeraj Promised Modi...
What Neeraj Promised Modi...
Hip Hip Hooray For The Mumbaikar Spirit
Hip Hip Hooray For The Mumbaikar Spirit
Hemant Soren wins trust vote amid Oppn walkout
Hemant Soren wins trust vote amid Oppn walkout
T20 WC lesson for hockey star Sreejesh: Never give up
T20 WC lesson for hockey star Sreejesh: Never give up
Indians in Russia to seek Modi's help to build temple
Indians in Russia to seek Modi's help to build temple
SC seeks details on NEET paper leak
SC seeks details on NEET paper leak

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Shastri's unique suggestion to keep Test cricket alive

Shastri's unique suggestion to keep Test cricket alive

Wimbledon: When Tendulkar met Federer

Wimbledon: When Tendulkar met Federer

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances