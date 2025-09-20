HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rohit imparts his wisdom to Under-19 players

Rohit imparts his wisdom to Under-19 players

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 20, 2025 18:43 IST

Rohit Sharma with the India Under-19 squad at the BCCI Centre of Excellence on Saturday

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with the India Under-19 squad at the BCCI Centre of Excellence on Saturday. Photographs: BCCI/X

Former India Test captain Rohit Sharma paid a visit to the country's Under-19 players at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, formerly known as the National Cricket Academy, in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

 

Always known to back young talent in the Indian dressing room, it was not surprising to see Rohit share some knowledge from his sea of experience in top class cricket.    

Rohit Sharma

'Inspiring the next gen! Rohit Sharma shared valuable experiences and life lessons with U19 boys at BCCI CoE,' BCCI captioned pictures of Rohit engaging with the young turks. 

The 38 year old will be seen in action in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, for which he was filmed training in the nets last week.

India are scheduled to tour Australia for a white-ball series, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is, starting October 19 through to November 8, 2025.  

