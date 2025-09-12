HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » 'I Am Here': Rohit's Message to Critics

'I Am Here': Rohit's Message to Critics

September 12, 2025 05:57 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: The ODI series from October 19 could be Rohit Sharma's first outing since retiring from Tests and T20Is. Photograph and video: Rohit Sharma/Instagram
 

Rohit Sharma appears ready to silence retirement rumours as he returns to training with renewed focus ahead of India's ODI series against Australia.

Wearing a helmet adorned with the Board of Control for Cricket in India logo, the 38 year old was seen training with intensity and precision, a video that quickly went viral on social media and offered fans a glimpse of his preparation for the ODI series against the Aussies.

This series marks Rohit's return to international cricket after nearly eight months away, following his retirements from Tests and T20Is earlier this year.

While speculation abounds that this could be his final ODI assignment, Rohit's demeanour suggests he is eager to stay match fit and play a key role in India's campaign in the limited overs format.

'I am here again. It feels really good,' Rohit says in the video.

 

