Home  » Cricket » Rohit breaks silence: Truth behind Shami's mysterious absence

Rohit breaks silence: Truth behind Shami's mysterious absence

Source: PTI
December 08, 2024 17:48 IST
Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami had bowled 42 overs in a Ranji Trophy game apart from playing seven SMAT T20 games in 13 days. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Shami's much-anticipated return to Test arena could be delayed further after India captain Rohit Sharma informed that the senior speedster had once again developed "some swelling" in his knees after playing seven Mushtaq Ali Trophy games.

Shami's playing kit and Australian visa are believed to be ready and he was supposed to fly at the earliest but after Rohit's post-match comments, fresh doubts have been cast whether he will go to Australia.

Asked if there is a chance for Shami's comeback, the Indian skipper was cautious in his answer.

 

"No, no, definitely. That door is very much open. But we are just monitoring him because while playing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, he again got some swelling in his knee, which obviously hampers his preparation to come and play a Test match. We want to be very, very careful," the India skipper said after the game.

Shami had bowled 42 overs in a Ranji Trophy game apart from playing seven SMAT T20 games in 13 days.

According to an NCA source, Shami has told the medical team that even though he has no trouble bowling four overs, the swelling in his knee is returning after every game. Apparently, the decision makers, who have all spoken to Shami, feel that even he is reluctant to play the longest format as of now.

Skipper Rohit said that they don't want a Shami, who is not 100 percent fit.

"We don't want to bring him here in a situation and he plays and then he pulls up sore or something happens. We want to be more than 100 percent sure with him. Because it's been such a long time that he's not played (international) cricket."

Rohit said that if Shami doesn't feel 100 percent, the team won't like to put pressure on him.

"To be fair to him, we don't want to put pressure on him to come here and do the job for the team."

Rohit said a final call will be taken by the NCA medical team headed by Dr Nitin Patel.

"There are some professionals who are monitoring him. And we will take the call based on what those guys feel there. Because they are the ones watching him every game."

"So we just have to be very, very careful. But again, like I said, that door is very much open for him to come and play any time," he said.

Source: PTI
