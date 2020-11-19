News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit begins fitness training at NCA

Rohit begins fitness training at NCA

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 19, 2020 15:55 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is not part of India's limited overs squad for the Australia tour and selectors included him in the revised Test squad after he made a comeback from injury during the recently-concluded IPL. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Australia-bound Rohit Sharma started his fitness training at the National Cricket Academy, in Bengaluru, on Thursday.

 

Rohit is not part of India's limited overs squad for the Australia tour and selectors included him in the revised Test squad after he made a comeback from injury during the recently-concluded IPL, when he played in three matches for Mumbai Indians including the final.

Though Rohit said he was absolutely fine, the BCCI felt he needed more time to recover from his hamstring injury he had suffered during the IPL, triggering a massive debate over his fitness status.

Rohit had also scored a fluent 68 in the IPL final against Delhi Capitals which Mumbai Indians won to claim their fifth IPL title.

Rohit's fitness has become even more crucial since regular skipper Virat Kohli won't be available after the first Test in Australia as his wife Anushka Sharma is expecting.

On Wednesday, senior pacer Ishant Sharma, who is also doing his injury rehab at the NCA, bowled full tilt under the supervision of chief selector Sunil Joshi and NCA head Rahul Dravid.

Both Ishant and Rohit will fly to Australia together and undergo a 14-day quarantine before joining the team.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

