Rohit bats for cracker-free Diwali

October 28, 2019 15:23 IST

'Let's light up Diwali with diyas and keep these furry ones in mind before bursting any crackers.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates Diwali with his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira. Photograph: Rohit/Instagram

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday, while extending greetings, urged the people of the country to celebrate cracker-free Diwali to ensure the safety of animals.

Rohit took to his Twitter account to share a small clip of a few dogs, who seem frightened with the sound of the bursting crackers.



"Happy Diwali to all my fellow Indians. Let's hope this Diwali brings more light and shine to us. Let's light up Diwali with diyas and keep these furry ones in mind before bursting any crackers. It was horrible to see them this scared," he said.



Rohit will be leading the T20I side in the three-match series against Bangladesh as regular skipper Virat Kohli has been given a rest.



India will take on Bangladesh in the first T20I scheduled in New Delhi on November 3.