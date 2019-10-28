PIX: Virushka celebrate Diwali in style...

October 28, 2019 15:15 IST

'May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates Diwali with his wife Anushka. Photographs: Virat Kohli/Twitter

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma exuded major romantic couple vibes in their best traditional avatars as they celebrated the festival of Diwali in grand style.

In the pictures, which are just dripping love, a dapper Virat donned a white shirt paired with matching pants and an overcoat while a ravishing Anushka wore lehenga by Sabyasachi along with matching antique jewelry, which added oomph and panache to her outfit.

The couple attended Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party in Mumbai on Sunday and were also spotted at Sonam Kapoor's party later that night.



Sharing the pictures on TWitter, the Indian skipper left no stone unturned to express his fondness for his lady love. In one of the pictures the couple looked adorable as they can be seen holding arms and laughing their hearts out together while in the remaining pictures, the power couple looked at each other in admiration.



"Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all," Kohli posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kohli is rested for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. in the absence of Kohli, Rohit Sharma will captain the side in the shortest format of the game.



On the other hand, Anushka who was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan has not announced any project till now.