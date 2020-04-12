Rohit applauds Mumbai police, Sehwag urges people to stay indoors

Source:

April 12, 2020 19:18 IST

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Saturday applauded the efforts of the Mumbai Police during the coronavirus crisis in the country while urging people to stay home.

Sharma took to Twitter and posted a video captioning it as: "Big round of applause to @MumbaiPolice for working round the clock and making sure every single part of Mumbai is covered. It's our duty to help them too by doing a little favour- STAY INDOORS."

Virender Sehwag urged people to stay safe and follow govt directives amid COVID-19

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag shared a gratitude message to corona warriors and urged people to stay safe and abide with central and state government directives sincerely.

"We are not able to get out of our homes, we are not able to go for morning walks, we are not able to go to shopping malls, if you think these are hardships, then I have to say you have not seen real hardships in life, the doctor, nurses, police are not worrying for their lives and they are making sure that we are safe. They have put their lives at risk. I would just like to tell you to stay safe and abide by whatever the state and central government has asked you to do," Sehwag said in a video post on Twitter.

As the country is under the grasp of coronavirus pandemic, the frontline workers including doctors, nurses, police personnel, sanitation workers, and essential suppliers are putting there all to serve the countrymen in this crisis.

With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday reached 8356, including 716 cured and discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.