News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit first batsman to hit two tons in maiden Test as opener

Rohit first batsman to hit two tons in maiden Test as opener

October 05, 2019 16:54 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring a hundred in his first Test as India opener. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma on Saturday became the first-ever batsman to score two centuries on debut as a Test opener after he reached the three-figure mark for the second time in the ongoing first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

 

Rohit, who had scored 176 in his first innings as a Test opener on day one of the match, made 127 off 149 balls on fourth day.

Rohit also became the sixth Indian to score a hundred in both innings a Test.

Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (3 times), Rahul Dravid (2 times), Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have also made centuries in both innings of a Test.

The 32-year-old stylish right-hander also broke the record for most sixes in a Test with 13 hits over the fence, surpassing Pakistan great Wasim Akram who smashed 12 in a game against Zimbabwe in 1996.

Rohit cleared the boundary six times in the first innings, while in the second essay his knock was laced with seven sixes. 

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4

PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4

'Will judge Mayank Agarwal after a year or so'

'Will judge Mayank Agarwal after a year or so'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
      