PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4

October 05, 2019 12:30 IST

Images from Day 4 of the fourth Test between India and South Africa, in Visakhapatnam, on Saturday.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Ravichandran Ashwin dismisses Kehav Maharaj early on Day 4 of the first Test against South Africa, in Visakhapatnam, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

India gained a 71-run first innings lead after the last two South African batsman added 55 crucial on fourth morning of the first Test, in Visakhapatnam, on Saturday.

Resuming the day on 385 for eight, South Africa batted for 13.2 overs in the morning and scored valuable 46 runs, courtesy debutant Senuran Muthusamy, who remained unbeaten on 33 off 106, and Kagiso Rabada, who hit three welcome boundaries in his 15 before they folded for 431.

India batted for close to an hour before lunch and were 35 for one at the break from 14 overs.

Rohit Sharma (25 of 33) and Cheteshwar Pujara (2 off 20) were in the middle, extending India’s lead to 106 runs.

IMAGE: Keshav Maharaj celebrates after capturing the wicket of first innings double centurion Mayank Agarwal. Photograph: BCCI

Keshav Maharaj dismissed first innings double centurion Mayank Agarwal (7) with a classical left-arm spinner delivery which turned and bounced enough to take the edge for a simple catch at first slip.

The odd ball may be turning sharply and keeping low but the pitch still remains good for batting.

India will have to score at a brisk rate to post a secured target for South Africa and give enough time to their bowlers to bowl out the opposition on Day 5.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma scored a brisk 25 off 33 balls before the lunch break. Photograph: BCCI

They would have been better placed had they not allowed the South African tail to get some handy runs in the first hour of play.

The 10th wicket stand between Muthusamy and Rabada fetched 35 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin (7/145), who picked up his 27th five-wicket haul on Friday, added two more to his tally to end the innings with 349 Test scalps.

Maharaj (9 off 31) was caught in the deep after he tried to hit Ashwin out of the park.

The last man dismissed was Rabada, who missed a slider from Ashwin and was adjudged leg before wicket.