Jadeja fastest left-arm bowler to 200 Test wickets

October 04, 2019 17:19 IST

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after picking up the wicket of Dean Elgar. Photograph: BCCI

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Friday etched his name in the record books as the fastest left-arm bowler to 200 Test wickets, on Day 3 of the first Test match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, on Friday.

He beat the previous record held by Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath, who got to 200 Test wickets in 47 matches, while Australia's Mitchell Johnson got there in 49 Tests.



He also became the second fastest Indian to scalp 200 wickets in Tests.



Jadeja achieved the feat when he dismissed centurion Dean Elgar (160) during South Africa's first innings on the third day, in reply to India's 502 for 7 declared.



Jadeja took 44 Tests to reach the milestone is only behind off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who needed 37 matches to enter the 200-wicket club.



Former India spinners Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble needed 46 and 47 matches respectively to reach the milestone.