Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asia Cup: Major setback for SL as four players doubtful

Asia Cup: Major setback for SL as four players doubtful

Source: PTI
August 25, 2023 21:33 IST
IMAGE: Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga could miss at least two matches. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

Sri Lanka on Friday suffered a major setback as four of their cricketers, including pacer Dushamantha Chameera and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, were rendered doubtful for the upcoming Asia Cup because of injuries and COVID-19.

Chameera could be ruled out of the Asia Cup because of a shoulder injury that he suffered during the recent Lanka Premier League (LPL).

 

Leading spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who picked up a thigh niggle ahead of the LPL final, could miss at least two matches of his team in the Asia Cup, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Sri Lanka will begin their Asia Cup campaign with a match against Bangladesh on August 31 at Pallekele.

Adding to the Lankan woes, batters Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Perera and Fernando are currently under observation and their inclusion in the Lankan squad will depend on the speed of the recovery.

The Sri Lankan team management said the duo contacted COVID-19 during the latter stages of the LPL 2023.

They will have to return a negative test result to get included in the squad for the Asia Cup.

Source: PTI
