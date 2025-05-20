Rishabh Pant's Worst IPL Season?

IMAGE: LSG captain Rishabh Pant has managed 134 runs in 11 innings and at a strike-rate of below 100 in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant couldn't live up to his reputation of being a bonafide match-winner despite his staggering Rs 27 crore billing and the Lucknow Super Giants skipper would be the first one to admit that he didn't have a great IPL season, teammate Mitchell Marsh said after his team's ouster from the league.



LSG lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets and are now officially out of play-offs race with two more matches left.



Pant, on his part, has scored 134 runs in 11 innings and at a strike-rate of 100 with just one fifty in what has been his worst IPL season since he made his debut for Delhi Capitals in 2016.

Pant's run of scores in IPL 2025: 0, 15, 2, 2, 21, 63, 3, 0, 4, 18, 7

"He would be the first one to say that he hasn't had a season that he would have liked, but I know for myself personally that that's the way cricket goes sometimes," said Marsh, who has scored 443 runs so far with five half-centuries.

Unless, Pant can turn around his game in the last two matches for LSG, he looks on course for his worst ever IPL season. His previous lowest tally in the IPL was 198 runs in 10 matches in his debut season in 2016.

Pant's record in IPL (Season Wise):

Season Mat Inns Runs Highest Avg SR 100s 50s 0s Catch Stump 2016 10 10 198 69 24.75 130.26 0 1 0 3 0 2017 14 14 366 97 26.14 165.61 0 2 3 8 3 2018 14 14 684 128 not out 52.62 173.60 1 5 1 4 2 2019 16 16 488 78 not out 37.54 162.67 0 3 0 18 6 2020 14 14 343 56 31.18 113.95 0 1 0 13 0 2021 16 16 419 58 not out 34.92 128.53 0 3 0 10 3 2022 14 13 340 44 30.91 151.79 0 0 0 8 4 2024 13 13 446 88 not out 40.55 155.40 0 3 0 11 5 2025 12 11 135 63 12.27 100.00 0 1 2 5 1 TOTAL 123 121 3419 128 not out 32.88 146.11 1 19 6 80 24

Marsh hopes that Pant will turn a corner in the last two games for LSG even though it would count for little in the larger context.



"We know that he's a fantastic player, highly skilled and highly talented, so he will be back, but yeah, hopefully the last two games."



Asked about the positives for the season, Marsh said that the balance sheet could be checked after the end of the 14th league game.



"I think the time for reflection is probably after the season and for me personally just focus on trying to contribute to winning the next two games for our team and for our franchise. Like I said, the IPL is a beast of a tournament and the margins are really small.



"We lost a couple of close games throughout the season that now have come back to bite us, but yeah, it's all about finishing off the season as strong as we possibly can now."

Sunrisers Hyderabad had changed the template of T20 batting last season with their attack-only philosophy but it didn't work during this season where they have been knocked out of the play-offs race with two matches still left, head coach Daniel Vettori accepted after winning the inconsequential game.



"People have talked about it, that obviously we came into the year with a reputation of being aggressive, and then the first game we made 280, and there was talk of that continuing on. I think for us it's just learning about conditions and understanding how we play in those certain conditions, and a few times we've been tripped up by them," Vettori said.



Adaptability became a key issue for SRH, the legendary former left arm spinner said.



"Probably (we) haven't adapted as quickly as we want and played a game that wasn't suited to those sort of wickets, so that's the major learning, and today was a good example of that, that we could be aggressive in the power play, but then through those middle stages, we had to bat responsibility and take certain options, so I think that's a really pleasing factor for us." the New Zealander said.