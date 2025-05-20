HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What Made Goenka Walk Out?

What Made Goenka Walk Out?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: May 20, 2025 05:02 IST

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka was visibly upset after Captain Rishabh Pant's latest failure with the bat in a must-win IPL 2025 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI
 

Lucknow Super Giants Owner Sanjiv Goenka was clearly upset after Captain Rishabh Pant's latest failure with the bat in a must-win IPL 2025 clash against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Moments after Pant's soft dismissal, cameras caught Goenka storming out of the owner's balcony in clear frustration. A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, with fans highlighting the LSG owner's animated reaction.

Goenka, who had backed Pant heavily in the auction with a record-breaking Rs 27 crore (Rs 270 million) bid, appeared deeply disappointed with yet another underwhelming performance from his marquee player.

Pant's struggles have been a recurring theme this season, and his cheap dismissal at such a critical juncture only added to the pressure.

Goenka's reaction -- walking out immediately after the wicket -- spoke volumes about the growing tension in the LSG camp.

Given Goenka's past history of fallouts with captains, including K L Rahul last season, this public show of displeasure is likely to raise fresh questions about leadership dynamics within the franchise.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
