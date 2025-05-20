Rathi, Sharma's Fiery Face-Off!

IMAGE: Did Digvesh Rathi's celebration go too far? Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi, known for his wicket-taking ability and equally noticeable celebrations, was at the centre of an on-field drama after dismissing Abhishek Sharma.

The flashpoint occurred in the eighth over of SRH's innings when Abhishek, who had been in sensational form, was dismissed for a blistering 59 off just 20 balls. Looking to clear the off-side boundary, the left-hander mistimed a shot off Rathi and was caught by Shardul Thakur at sweeper cover.

Rathi, elated after breaking an 82-run opening stand between Abhishek and Ishan Kishan, broke into his trademark 'notebook' celebration. However, his gesture toward the departing batter, combined with a wave and pointed send-off, appeared to aggravate Abhishek.

The SRH batter, visibly annoyed, turned back toward the bowler, sparking a heated exchange of words. The umpires had to step in to prevent the situation from escalating, while LSG Captain Rishabh Pant was seen trying to calm Rathi down.

The umpire had a long conversation with Rathi before the next batter, Heinrich Klaasen, took strike. Though emotions were running high, the match proceeded without further incident.

At the conclusion of the game, a video clip surfaced showing BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla speaking to Rathi, 25, and Sharma, 24, in an attempt to end the fracas.

Thereafter, Rathi and Sharma shook hands and exchanged what was hopefully an apology.

'I spoke to him at the end of the match. It's all well now,' Abhishek said, confirming that the post-dismissal spat had been resolved.

This isn't the first time Rathi's celebratory antics have caused controversy. Earlier in the season, he was fined heavily and received demerit points for his exaggerated 'notebook celebration' after dismissing Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya and Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir.

He was first fined 25 per cent of his match fees and given one demerit point, which was followed by a 50 per cent fine and two more demerit points after a repeat offence.

Rathi, who earns Rs 30 lakh this IPL season, has already paid fines totalling more than that.

After the disciplinary actions, Rathi admitted he needed to tone down his celebrations. 'We can't go against the rules of the BCCI. That's why I started writing on the ground,' he had said then.

However, his competitive nature seemed to override caution in Monday's game against SRH.

IMAGE: BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla makes both players see sense. Photograph: BCCI

Despite the controversies, Rathi continues to impress in his debut IPL season. The mystery spinner, who idolises Sunil Narine, has picked up 14 wickets in 12 games at an economy rate of 8.18.

Against SRH, he dismissed both Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, delivering one of his best spells in a high-pressure match.

While SRH chased down 206 comfortably to knock LSG out of the play-off race, Rathi's performance stood out.