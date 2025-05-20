HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BCCI bans Rathi for one match; imposes hefty fine

BCCI bans Rathi for one match; imposes hefty fine

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
May 20, 2025 11:12 IST

IMAGE: Umpire Michael Gough intervenes after Digvesh Rathi and Abhishek Sharma clashed during the IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

The BCCI came down heavily on Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi for regularly the IPL code of conduct, as the spinner was handed a one-match ban following his heated clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma during the IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Monday.

After dismissing Abhishek, Rathi broke into his trademark 'notebook' celebration, accompanied by a pointed send-off, which aggravated the SRH left-hander, who turned back towards the bowler, sparking a heated exchange of words.

The umpires had to intervene to keep the two players away before Abhishek walked off the field.

This was Rathi's third Level 1 offence and he has not only been suspended for one match but also was fined 50

percent of his match fees.'

"This was his third Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated Two Demerit Points, in addition to Three Demerit Points he had accumulated earlier - One Demerit Point against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025 and Two Demerit Points against Mumbai Indians on April 04, 2025," said the BCCI in a media release.

 

'As he now has Five Demerit Points this season - which result in a one-game suspension - Digvesh will now be suspended for LSG's next game - against Gujarat Titans on May 22, 2025 in Ahmedabad."

Meanwhile, Abhishek has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for his first Level 1 offence.

REDIFF CRICKET
