'Bowler without a weakness'

'Bowler without a weakness'

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 21, 2024 11:38 IST
‘You don't see any weakness at all in this guy. Indian cricket is so fortunate to have him in their side’

Jasprit Bumrah in Chennai

IMAGE: Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted Jasprit Bumrah's versatility, intelligence, and unwavering determination on the field. Photograph: BCCI

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding performance in the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh.

The right-arm seamer, renowned for his exceptional skills and strategic thinking, showcased his dominance claiming four wickets and playing a pivotal role in India's strong position.

Manjrekar highlighted Bumrah's versatility, intelligence, and unwavering determination on the field.

 

"We all know about his variations, his thinking -one of the sharpest thinking fast bowlers. We saw a certain amount of meanness as well in the way he bowled to Taskin. But the one thing that came through today was that he is a bowler without a weakness - whatever the opposition, pitch conditions and that's actually the best way to judge greatness. You don't see any weakness at all in this guy. Indian cricket is so fortunate to have him in their side," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

With his recent four-wicket haul, Bumrah achieved a significant milestone, becoming the tenth Indian bowler to complete 400 wickets in international cricket.

His consistent performances and contributions to the team have solidified his status as one of the world's premier fast bowlers.  

REDIFF CRICKET
