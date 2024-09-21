I've seen him work hard for this: Gill on Pant comeback

IMAGE: Rishabh celebrates his century against Bangladesh on Day 3 of the 1st Test in Chennai on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill struck a 119-run knock against Bangladesh in the second innings of the first Test on Saturday to propel India's score.

But he was not alone in his venture at Chepauk as Rishabh Pant was an able ally, who also scored a century himself.

Pant is playing a Test match for the first time since a serious car accident in 2022, and Gill was happy for his teammate.

“I have spent a lot of time with him on and off the field and watching him score his first 50 and his first 100 after his comeback gives me so much pleasure.

“I have seen him work so hard for it when he was coming back from the injury and I think he also must be feeling really good,” said Gill.

Fun moments also have no dearth when these two effervescent young men batting out in the middle.

The little moments of celebrations between Pant and Gill had this unusual pattern of two taps of gloves and one tap of the bats. Gill explained the gesture amidst a peel of laughter.

“I was telling him not to (hit the bat twice) because I'm playing with a bat that I played against England. My bat is quite old.

“He was hitting my bat so hard. I was telling him that I'm trying to save my bat,” Gill giggled.