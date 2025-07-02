'How To Keep Pressure On When Bumrah Isn't Bowling'

'When Bumrah is not bowling, we should go on the defensive and keep them all tied up.'

'Just stop the flow of runs and wickets will fall.'

IMAGE: India's team management and selectors are treading with caution, with Jasprit Bumrah set to play in only three matches of the five Test series in England to manage his workload. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin urged the India team to play Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test at Birmingham, warning that another defeat could jeopardise their chances in the five match series.



There is a widespread debate on whether Bumrah should play in the second Test, especially after India suffered a five wicket defeat in Headingley.



Having recovered from a long injury lay-off earlier this year, India's team management and selectors are treading with caution, with the fast bowler set to play in only three matches of the five Test series in England to manage his workload.



Ashwin, who retired from Test cricket last year, insisted that Bumrah should feature in Birmingham to level the series.



'Obviously, it was decided before the series and Bumrah had also suggested that he wants to play only three Tests and that is the best way to manage his workload. I would rather say that if we fall behind 2-0 then what... he has got a 10-day break so he can be ready for this match. Let's just say if he plays this match and it becomes 1-1 then you have the opportunity to rest him in the 3rd or 4th Test and then bring him back,' Ashwin said on his Hindi YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.



'But if India lose this Birmingham Test as well, you can just rest him and play him in the fourth Test, it doesn't matter.

'If I was the Indian team management or if I was Bumrah I would do this. He is such a big superstar, a champion bowler, why is he playing cricket? To win matches and series for his country. So it doesn't make sense to play in a dead rubber.



'However, keep this in mind it can be traumatic for the bowler, he has undergone surgery, and nearly a second time but he got away by managing his workload and he came back with flying colours. It is very important to extend his playing career.



'I would say Bumrah should play the second Test because 0-2 becomes a very big lead to catch up, especially in an away series.'

Bumrah's absence could leave a big dent in India's bowling attack. In Headingley, he registered match figures of 5/140 from 43.4 overs at an economy rate of 3.20 -- despite England scoring at above 4.5 per over in both innings.

The other three seamers --- Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna -- struggled as they registered combined figures of 9/482 from 92 overs, conceding runs at nearly 5.2 per over which proved to be a big factor especially on the final day when England scored more than 350 runs.



Ashwin called upon India's bowlers to devise a strategy to curb the flow of runs when Bumrah is not bowling.



'It's not about how many overs Jasprit Bumrah will bowl. It's about how we keep the pressure on when Bumrah is not bowling. So this game is very straightforward, "We will play carefully against Bumrah, not give him a wicket and then Bazball everyone else"... that is pretty much what England will do,' said the off-spinner, who finished with 537 wickets in 106 Tests -- the second most by an Indian bowler in Tests.



'So, as a bowling unit, we should make strategies to play some defensive, negative cricket. The kind of wickets England are preparing, we should play negative, defensive cricket and ask our bowlers to contain them more.'



'I would say do what Mahendra Singh Dhoni did in the Mohali Test against Australia, in that match he bowled with Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma with all the fielders on the off-side. I would say India should also do this against England and let them try something like a lap sweep and get out.

'When Bumrah is not bowling, we should go on the defensive and keep them all tied up. Even if the commentators say that is defensive cricket it doesn't matter. Just stop the flow of runs and wickets will fall.'

'The whole point of going for the wickets whether it is Test cricket or T20 cricket, this is all a lie. Only building pressure will give you wickets. When a bowler keeps a batter at one end for 10 balls and then comes up with a good ball, that's what we call rhythm. You have to put the batters under pressure without giving runs, bottling him up, testing his technique inside out.'



Ashwin also advocated for the inclusion of left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the second Test at Edgbaston as he could be a weapon against England's lower order.



'So if India wants to win the second Test, play Bumrah, even Kuldeep Yadav and make sure the rest of the bowlers are bottling one end up. If you get one wicket then you will open the game.'



'It is very simple, play Kuldeep and he will cause a problem for the tailenders. Shardul Thakur is capable of hitting a fifty at No. 8 but you know No. 9, 10 and 11 won't score runs. So the batters will have to take extra responsibility.'



Ashwin also advised Rishabh Pant, who played aggressive knocks in both innings in Headingley, to bat longer.



'Rishabh Pant played wonderful knocks in both innings, but it is time to speak to Rishabh and explain to him that "Once you get out, then it is all over", so let's take 370 to 500 and then you can play these shots. Instead of getting out in the 130s, go and score a double century because there is no life in these wickets.