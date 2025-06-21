HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SEE: Pant Makes History, KL Rahul's Gesture Goes Viral

SEE: Pant Makes History, KL Rahul's Gesture Goes Viral

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 21, 2025 11:57 IST

x

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: KL Rahul bows to Rishabh Pant after fearless knock. Photograph: BCCI/X

India stamped their authority on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley, closing the day on a commanding 359/3 on Friday.

Led by debutant captain Shubman Gill's unbeaten 127 and Yashasvi Jaiswal's vibrant 101, the visitors seized control early and never let go.

The day began with a solid 91-run opening stand between Jaiswal and KL Rahul, setting the tone for a high-scoring innings. Despite the quick dismissals of Rahul (42) and debutant Sai Sudharsan (0), India bounced back strongly through Gill’s captain’s knock and Rishabh Pant’s attacking cameo.

 

Pant played a typically audacious innings, remaining unbeaten on 65. He capped off the day in style, smashing a towering six off Chris Woakes in the final over — a fitting exclamation mark on India’s dominant day.

As Gill and Pant walked back to the dressing room at stumps, the Indian camp stood up in applause. One moment stood out — KL Rahul, in a heartwarming gesture, folded his hands and bowed towards Pant in admiration, a clip that has since gone viral on social media.

Pant also crossed a significant personal milestone during his innings, becoming the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to reach 3000 Test runs. In the process, he surpassed MS Dhoni to become India’s most successful keeper-batter in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) conditions.

Earlier, Jaiswal’s century was a blend of composure and flair, while Gill led from the front with a mature and authoritative hundred — marking a memorable start to his captaincy stint.

With India firmly in the driver’s seat, the hosts will have their task cut out when play resumes on Day 2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Gill, Jaiswal centuries power India on Day 1
PIX: Gill, Jaiswal centuries power India on Day 1
Jaiswal reveals how he deflated English attack
Jaiswal reveals how he deflated English attack
Pant joins 3k club of elite wicketkeepers
Pant joins 3k club of elite wicketkeepers
1st Test: Ganguly predicts 4 centurions
1st Test: Ganguly predicts 4 centurions
Will Kohli Be In The Stands?
Will Kohli Be In The Stands?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Monsoon Songs Based On Raags

webstory image 2

World Productivity Day: 9 Most Productive Countries

webstory image 3

Vanilla Panna Cotta: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Rajnath Singh performs Yoga Asanas on the occasion of International Yoga Day3:58

Rajnath Singh performs Yoga Asanas on the occasion of...

Rain havoc in Nashik, car submerged, Godavari River turns ferocious1:13

Rain havoc in Nashik, car submerged, Godavari River turns...

Watch: President Murmu joins Yoga Day celebrations in Dehradun2:29

Watch: President Murmu joins Yoga Day celebrations in...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD