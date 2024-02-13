Sakshi and Ziva's PTA Meeting!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taurian World School/Instagram

Sakshi Dhoni made a delightful appearance at the Parent-Teacher Association meeting for their adorable daughter Ziva, who turned 9 on February 6, at the prestigious Taurian World School in Ranchi.

The school shared pictures of the PTA with a caption, 'Parent-Student Power Duo - It's all about collaboration and conversation at our student-led conferences!'

As the world continues to admire Mahendra Singh Dhoni's contributions on the cricket field, it's these cherished family moments that provide a glimpse into the personal life of the iconic captain and his loved ones.