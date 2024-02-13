News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sakshi and Ziva's PTA Meeting!

Sakshi and Ziva's PTA Meeting!

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: February 13, 2024 11:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sakshi Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taurian World School/Instagram

Sakshi Dhoni made a delightful appearance at the Parent-Teacher Association meeting for their adorable daughter Ziva, who turned 9 on February 6, at the prestigious Taurian World School in Ranchi.

The school shared pictures of the PTA with a caption, 'Parent-Student Power Duo - It's all about collaboration and conversation at our student-led conferences!'

As the world continues to admire Mahendra Singh Dhoni's contributions on the cricket field, it's these cherished family moments that provide a glimpse into the personal life of the iconic captain and his loved ones.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Nostalgia Alert! Dhoni's Dinner With...
Nostalgia Alert! Dhoni's Dinner With...
Can Padikkal Fill The Rahul Void?
Can Padikkal Fill The Rahul Void?
Who is Akash Deep?
Who is Akash Deep?
Top cricketers pull out of Pakistan Super League!
Top cricketers pull out of Pakistan Super League!
Karnataka teacher sacked for 'anti-Hindu' remarks
Karnataka teacher sacked for 'anti-Hindu' remarks
Meet Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan's Phool
Meet Kiran Rao-Aamir Khan's Phool
'Dad's Army Australia need to infuse fresh faces'
'Dad's Army Australia need to infuse fresh faces'

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Is BCCI Targeting Ishan Kishan?

Is BCCI Targeting Ishan Kishan?

Dhoni, Sakshi Party In Goa

Dhoni, Sakshi Party In Goa

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances