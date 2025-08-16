Rishabh Pant's Epic 'Retirement' Banter With Rohit

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with Rohit Sharma . Photograph: ANI Photo

Rishabh Pant shared a video from India's title celebrations following their ICC Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year, featuring India captain Rohit Sharma joking about his retirement from ODIs.



India clinched the title in Dubai, defeating New Zealand by four wickets, marking the country's second consecutive ICC trophy win after the T20 World Cup 2024

triumph.In the video posted by Pant on Instagram, Rohit can be heard saying: "'Kya? main retirement lelu? Har baar jeetega toh mai thodi retirement leta rahunga.' (Should i take retirement? I am not going to retire every time we win)."Rohit announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after India's T20 World Cup triumph last year.

The India captain was named the player of the Champions Trophy final, after he smashed a match-winning 76 off 83 balls to power India to a four-wicket victory against New Zealand in the title clash in Dubai in March.