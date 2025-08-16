HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rishabh Pant's Epic 'Retirement' Banter With Rohit

Rishabh Pant's Epic 'Retirement' Banter With Rohit

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 16, 2025 00:20 IST

x

Rishabh Pant with Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with Rohit Sharma . Photograph: ANI Photo

Rishabh Pant shared a video from India's title celebrations following their ICC Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year, featuring India captain Rohit Sharma joking about his retirement from ODIs.

India clinched the title in Dubai, defeating New Zealand by four wickets, marking the country's second consecutive ICC trophy win after the T20 World Cup 2024

triumph.

In the video posted by Pant on Instagram, Rohit can be heard saying: "'Kya? main retirement lelu? Har baar jeetega toh mai thodi retirement leta rahunga.' (Should i take retirement? I am not going to retire every time we win)."

Rohit announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after India's T20 World Cup triumph last year.

 

The India captain was named the player of the Champions Trophy final, after he smashed a match-winning 76 off 83 balls to power India to a four-wicket victory against New Zealand in the title clash in Dubai in March.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'BCCI's greed stands above sacrifice of the Army'
'BCCI's greed stands above sacrifice of the Army'
Will Rinku Singh make the cut for Asia Cup?
Will Rinku Singh make the cut for Asia Cup?
SEE: Rishabh Pant's Pizza-Making Masterclass
SEE: Rishabh Pant's Pizza-Making Masterclass
'Unbelievable how Gill led India in England'
'Unbelievable how Gill led India in England'
Aug 14, 1990: Why 1st Century Is Special For Tendulkar
Aug 14, 1990: Why 1st Century Is Special For Tendulkar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Iconic Sholay Dialogues

webstory image 2

7 Hidden Gems For A Quick I-Day Weekend Holiday

webstory image 3

14 Places In India & Abroad From The Freedom Movement

VIDEOS

Rahul gets soaked in rain as Kharge hoists flag at Congress I-Day event1:04

Rahul gets soaked in rain as Kharge hoists flag at...

Water level of Lidder river rises after flash flood hits Pahalgam0:52

Water level of Lidder river rises after flash flood hits...

'Punished enemies beyond imagination': PM salutes Op Sindoor heroes4:31

'Punished enemies beyond imagination': PM salutes Op...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV