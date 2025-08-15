'BCCI's greed stands above sacrifice of the armed forces'

'It's a joke to say we are bound by the Asia Cup rules.'

IMAGE: The two marquee India versus Pakistan games will be held in Dubai during the Asia Cup scheduled to start in the UAE from September 9. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday targeted the BCCI over India Pakistan cricket matches in the Asia Cup and said after so many efforts of the Union government to tell the world that Islamabad is behind the Pahalgham attack, the "greed for money of the cricketing body stands above the sacrifice of the armed forces".



He said it will be a real shame if the Board of Control for Cricket in India thinks it's above what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said from Red Fort during the Independence Day speech on Friday.



"After so many efforts of the Union Government and our country to tell the world that Pakistan is behind the Pahalgham attack, the greed for money of the BCCI stands above the sacrifice of the Armed Forces, the Nation and even the PM saying blood and water cannot flow together," Thackeray said.



"With all the might that BCCI has in the ICC (International Cricket Council), it's a joke to say we are bound by the Asia Cup rules," he added.



The two marquee India versus Pakistan games will be held in Dubai during the Asia Cup scheduled to start in the UAE from September 9.



India and Pakistan will square off on September 14 in Dubai and one more time, potentially on September 21, at the same venue.



The final will be held in Dubai on September 29. The tournament will be held in T20I format keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka early next year.



In a clear and stern warning to Pakistan from the ramparts of Red Fort, Modi said terrorists and those providing them safe haven will be treated alike and that Indian armed forces will deliver a "crushing" response to the enemy in case of any future misadventure.

Delivering his address on India's 79th Independence Day, Modi, referring to Operation Sindoor, said the Indian military punished the enemies beyond their imagination and that India will no longer tolerate Islamabad's "nuclear blackmail" and will respond appropriately.