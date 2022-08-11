News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rishabh Pant appointed as brand ambassador of Uttarakhand

Rishabh Pant appointed as brand ambassador of Uttarakhand

Source: ANI
August 11, 2022 18:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Twitter

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was appointed as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a programme organised at Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi on Thursday.

 

On this occasion, while congratulating Rishabh, the Chief Minister said that the way Rishabh Pant accomplished the goal with his determination and strong willpower in very normal circumstances would inspire everyone. "Pant has made a mark in the world. He has brought laurels to the country and the state," added Dhami.

CM Dhami said that honouring cricketer Rishabh Pant as Uttarakhand brand ambassador would inspire youth in the field of sports in the state.

Rishabh Pant

"A better environment is being created by the state government for the youth of the state to make their mark at the national and international level," he added.

Dhami said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is becoming a leader in every field. "Players like Rishabh Pant will inspire everyone by doing the work of inspiring everyone. A good environment will be created for sports in the state," he added.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for being honoured as the Uttarakhand brand ambassador.

He said, "Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given him an opportunity to do something for the state. The state government is working towards providing a better sports environment to the youth," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Rishabh Pant could be 'exceptionally dangerous' batter
Rishabh Pant could be 'exceptionally dangerous' batter
Rishabh Pant reveals how he dug India out of a hole...
Rishabh Pant reveals how he dug India out of a hole...
PIX: Rishabh Pant's love affair with England continues
PIX: Rishabh Pant's love affair with England continues
3 key suspects in K'taka BJYM leader's murder held
3 key suspects in K'taka BJYM leader's murder held
Kamathipura Celebrates Raksha Bandhan
Kamathipura Celebrates Raksha Bandhan
6 merchant bankers in fray for govt's HZL stake sale
6 merchant bankers in fray for govt's HZL stake sale
POCSO victim shouldn't be traumatised in court: HC
POCSO victim shouldn't be traumatised in court: HC

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Pant, SKY, Ishan are 'kind of weird'?

Pant, SKY, Ishan are 'kind of weird'?

Is There A Cricketer Like Rishabh Pant?

Is There A Cricketer Like Rishabh Pant?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances