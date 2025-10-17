Rinku Singh-inspired firecrackers a smash hit!

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
October 17, 2025 17:16 IST

'It’s a powerful cracker with a sharp burst -- just like Rinku's massive sixes. People are loving the name and the performance.'  

Rinku Singh

IMAGE: Firecrackers named after Rinku Singh have become an instant hit among the residents of his home town Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

As the festive spirit of Diwali sweeps across the nation, firecrackers named after popular Indian cricketers are flying off the shelves in Aligarh, with one in particular turning into a runaway bestseller.

Named after local lad Rinku Singh, who became a fan favourite after his recent exploits at the Asia Cup, scripting a dream finish for India in the high-stakes final against Pakistan in Dubai, the firecracker is reportedly selling like hot cakes in the local market.

It’s a powerful cracker with a sharp burst -- just like Rinku's massive sixes. People are loving the name and the performance, according to retailer Devendra

Gupta. 

Rinku, a prominent T20 finisher, marked his arrival with a bang when he smashed Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a thrilling win over Gujarat Titans in the 2023 IPL. Rinku has played 34 T20Is with 550 runs under his belt at an average of 42.30, including three fifties.

 

The branding frenzy does not end there. Crackers dubbed the 'Operation Sindoor' -- India's all-out strike against Pakistan-based terror sites -- are also in high demand among local customers. 

Curiously named after the military operation,  these crackers are capable of firing 240 shots one after another with a rapid series of loud and vibrant explosions, said Gupta. 

