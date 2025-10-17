HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bavuma named in South Africa A squad for tour of India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
October 17, 2025 15:59 IST

Temba Bavuma's trip with the A team will help him acclimatise to conditions ahead of South Africa's India tour, starting November 14  

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma's trip with the A team will help him acclimatise to conditions ahead of South Africa's India tour, starting November 14. Photograph: CSA/X

South Africa's Test captain Temba Bavuma has been named in the country's A squad for a tour of India later this month to get a hang of the conditions before the two-match Test series starting November 14.

 

Bavuma, who is nursing a calf injury, missed the ongoing Test series against Pakistan and was left out of the squad for the ODI rubber that will follow to allow him time to recover fully.

Bavuma's inclusion in the A squad will not just help him ease back into the squad but also get acclimatised to Indian conditions before the Test series against Shubman Gill and his men.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, "he will be available for the second of two first-class matches to be played in Bengaluru".

South Africa will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20 Internationals during the full tour that will conclude on December 19.

Batter Marques Ackerman will lead the four-day squad, which also features Zubayr Hamza and batter Prenelan Subrayan, both of whom are currently in the Test squad playing Pakistan.

The two four-day games will be held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru from October 30 to November 9.

South Africa A will also play three one-day matches against India A in Rajkot from November 13 to 19.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
