Ranji Trophy: Rahane fails again; Mumbai in trouble vs J&K

Nabi leaves Mumbai in a mess





IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by J&K pacer Auqib Nabi for a duck in Mumbai's second innings on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: BCCI

Senior pro Ajinkya Rahane failed for the second time in the match as Mumbai found themselves against Jammu and Kashmir on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy match at Sher E Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Srinagar, on Friday.



Rahane was dismissed by J&K pacer Auqib Nabi for a duck as Mumbai were reduced to 92/5 in 26 overs in their second innings, for an overall lead of 153 runs.



Fast bowler Nabi wrecked havoc with the ball, taking 4/34 in 11 overs.



Rahane had managed 27 in the first innings but Siddhesh Lad's century (116) and a solid fifty (91) from Shams Mulani had powered Mumbai to 386. Captain Parag Dogra top-scored 144 to guide J&K to 325 as they conceded a lead of 61 runs.



Mumbai found themselves in early trouble in the second innings as Musheer Khan (8) and Rahane fell in the same over to Nabi while Ayush Mhatre fell leg before wicket to Umar Nazir as the visitors slipped to 22/3 in the sixth over.



Nabi returned to dismiss Sarfaraz Khan (32) and Siddhesh Lad (10) to give J&K the upperhand on the third day.



5-star Jatin puts Jharkhand in control



Seamer Jatin Pandey claimed a five-wicket haul to rip through the Tamil Nadu batting line-up on Day 3

of the Ranji Trophy match against Jharkhand, in Coimbatore, on Friday.Pandey registered wonderful figures of 5/35, while Sahil Raj bagged 4/21 to send Tamil Nadu crashing for 93 in 50 overs. The hosts conceded a huge first innings lead of 326 runs after Jharkhand had posted a huge first innings total of 419.All-rounder R S Ambrish was only the Tamil Nadu batter to get above the 20-run mark, as he made 28 from 44 balls. The top five Tamil Nadu batters -- Balasubramaniam Sachin (0), N Jagadeesan (3), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (9), Andre Siddarth C (2) and Baba Indrajith (0) -- all perished for single digit scores.Ishan Kishan's entertaining 173 had propelled Jharkhand to 419 in their first innings.Sanju Samson stroked a fluent half-century to rally Kerala on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra, in Trivandrum.Samson made 54 from 63 balls, with five fours and a six, while Salman Nizar was unbeaten on 39 to guide Kerala to 208/9 in 61 overs before bad light stopped play.

This was Samson's first Ranji Trophy match after a year, having last played in October 2024.

Rajneesh Gurbani, Jalaj Saxena and Vicky Ostwal claimed two wickets each to keep Maharashtra in the hunt for the first innings lead.



Maharashtra had bounced back after a top order collapse to post 239 in their first innings courtesy of Ruturaj Gaikwad's 91.