Rinku cannot be batting at 8: Ashwin slams team selection

IMAGE: With the game nearly out of hand, Rinku Singh came out to bat at No 8 but lasted just two deliveries, being dismissed for a duck against South Africa on Sunday. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

IMAGE: With the game nearly out of hand, Rinku Singh came out to bat at No 8 but lasted just two deliveries, being dismissed for a duck against South Africa on Sunday. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin strongly criticised India's team combination and batting order following their Super Eights defeat to South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, stating that the side appeared underprepared for a high-pressure encounter.

Ashwin questioned the decision to send Rinku Singh at No. 8 despite India playing eight recognised batters.

India opted for Sundar as a like-for-like replacement for Axar Patel, who was left out despite his experience.

Sundar managed just 11 runs at No. 5 and conceded 17 runs in two overs against South Africa.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ash ki Baat, Ashwin questioned the decision to send Rinku Singh as low as number eight in the batting order despite India playing with eight recognised batters.

'If you have eight batters and one of them is Rinku Singh, he cannot be coming in at eight. No disrespect to Sundar. He is a fabulous batter. We know his batting skills. But for a starter, South Africa has given us a lesson that please do not come underprepared for such games. We were underprepared,' he said.

'I would have loved to see Rinku Singh walking in at five.

'I think they were looking at Washi as a like-for-like replacement for Axar. But experience counts for something, someone who has been there and done it. Axar has been there, handled pressure, and done it. Number five in such a high-pressure game was too much to ask of Washi. Rinku was at eight, and the game was already done. There was no use of his coming and batting there. We have taken a slight hit. We have to be a little sensible. Going forward, most teams will want India to chase. That is the biggest challenge if teams come planned well,' Ashwin said.

Ashwin recalls Axar's match-winning partnership with Kohli

Ashwin also criticised India's playing 11 combination and Axar Patel's omission from the team on Sunday.

Ashwin recalled Patel's match-winning partnership against the same side in the T20 WC final in 2024, alongside Indian batting heavyweight Virat Kohli and also took on the mantle of being the more aggressive batter.

India went with Washington Sundar, benching Axar Patel, who is also the Indian vice-captain. South Africa snapped India's 12-match unbeaten streak at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as they handed the defending champions a 76-run defeat in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

However, Sundar wasn't able to do anything substantial in the game, conceding 17 runs in the two overs he bowled it became even worse with the bat, as he made only 11 runs despite coming at No.5, ahead of Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

"In the last T20 World Cup, Axar had come in when India were in the same situation as they were here. He batted with Virat and made a partnership. Of course, Virat's experience counted, but Axar was not any less. If you had wickets in hand and some stability after ten overs, India would have chased it down," Ashwin added.