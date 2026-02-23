After India's Defeat, Star Sports Withdraws 'Chokers' Ad

Star Sports withdraws its controversial 'cupcake' promo targeting South Africa after India's 76 run loss in the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash.

IMAGE: Star Sports took down the promo ad for the India-South Africa Super 8s match after India's defeat on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Men's ICC T20 World Cup, were forced to take down the distasteful ad for the India-South Africa showdown after the hosts were humbled by the Proteas in their Super 8 encounter in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

India were hammered by 76 runs, their biggest loss in T20Is.

Last week, Star Sports unveiled a promotional ad for the match, depicting a South African cricketer choking on a cup cake. The cupcake is seen as a dual dig at South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose domestic nickname is 'Cupcake', and the Proteas' historical reputation as 'chokers' at major ICC events.

The ad was slammed for being arrogant and rightly so. Following India's thumping, the ad was pulled down and Star Sports was at the receiving end of cricket enthusiasts on X.