HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » How India Can Qualify For T20 World Cup Semis

How India Can Qualify For T20 World Cup Semis

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 23, 2026 12:21 IST

x

India's loss to South Africa on Sunday, makes their next two encounters decisive to their fate in the Super 8s.

South Africa thrashed India by 76 run in their Super 8s match at the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday

IMAGE: South Africa Captain Aiden Markram is congratulated by India Captain Suryakumar Yadav after their Super 8 match at the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
 

India's chances of reaching the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals were dealt a massive blow after the Suryakumar Yadav-led side suffered a 76 run loss against South Africa in their first Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The loss to South Africa has taken India's Net Run Rate to -3.80 and they will have to do more than just win their remaining Super 8 matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies.

A defeat to either Zimbabwe or the West Indies will eliminate India. Two victories are the minimum requirement to reach four points and remain in contention for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals race.

Points Table Super 8's

Both Zimbabwe and the West Indies were unbeaten in the Group stages and India's task is going to be anything but easy.

Suryakumar's team will have to win the next two games handsomely or their place in the semi-final will depend on permutations and combinations.

Among other things to consider, India should now pray that South Africa beats the West Indies and Zimbabwe lose all their Super 8 matches, but Sikander Raza's team have shown they are not mere push overs and it will foolhardy to assume that they will be steamrolled.

If it comes down to Net Run Rate, India will make the semis only if:

India beat Zimbabwe and the West Indies (finish with 4 points). South Africa beat Zimbabwe but lose to the West Indies (finish with 4 points). West Indies beat South Africa and Zimbabwe but lose to India (finish with 4 points). Zimbabwe lose all their matches (finish with 0 points).
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India Needs To Do This If They Want To Get Into Semis
India Needs To Do This If They Want To Get Into Semis
'Stay In Your Lane': Miller On How SA Crushed India
'Stay In Your Lane': Miller On How SA Crushed India
India Justify Axar Omission After Sundar Gamble Backfires
India Justify Axar Omission After Sundar Gamble Backfires
India Weigh In On Top-Order Tweak After SA Loss
India Weigh In On Top-Order Tweak After SA Loss
T20 World Cup: 'Why Is Axar Sitting Out?'
T20 World Cup: 'Why Is Axar Sitting Out?'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of The World's Largest Religious Monuments

webstory image 2

8 Amazing Ways Cinnamon Protects You

webstory image 3

12 Books India Banned

VIDEOS

Virat-Anushka spotted at Mumbai Airport0:42

Virat-Anushka spotted at Mumbai Airport

Frozen Beauty! Sonamarg Glows Under a Magical Snow Cover3:45

Frozen Beauty! Sonamarg Glows Under a Magical Snow Cover

Russia launches 50 missiles, 297 drones in overnight attack on Ukraine, tensions escalate2:18

Russia launches 50 missiles, 297 drones in overnight...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO