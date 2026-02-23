How India Can Qualify For T20 World Cup Semis

India's loss to South Africa on Sunday, makes their next two encounters decisive to their fate in the Super 8s.

IMAGE: South Africa Captain Aiden Markram is congratulated by India Captain Suryakumar Yadav after their Super 8 match at the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

India's chances of reaching the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals were dealt a massive blow after the Suryakumar Yadav-led side suffered a 76 run loss against South Africa in their first Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The loss to South Africa has taken India's Net Run Rate to -3.80 and they will have to do more than just win their remaining Super 8 matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies.

A defeat to either Zimbabwe or the West Indies will eliminate India. Two victories are the minimum requirement to reach four points and remain in contention for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals race.

Both Zimbabwe and the West Indies were unbeaten in the Group stages and India's task is going to be anything but easy.

Suryakumar's team will have to win the next two games handsomely or their place in the semi-final will depend on permutations and combinations.

Among other things to consider, India should now pray that South Africa beats the West Indies and Zimbabwe lose all their Super 8 matches, but Sikander Raza's team have shown they are not mere push overs and it will foolhardy to assume that they will be steamrolled.

If it comes down to Net Run Rate, India will make the semis only if: