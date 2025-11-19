HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ridiculous! Hope becomes first-ever batter to...

November 19, 2025 20:52 IST

Shai Hope

IMAGE: In 147 ODIs, Shai Hope has tallied 6,097 runs at an average of 50.80. Photograph: ANI Photo

The West Indies ODI skipper Shai Hope on Wednesday etched his name into cricketing folklore by becoming the first batter to score at least one century against all 12 Test-playing nations, covering all formats.

The stylish right-hander achieved this stupendous feat during his unbeaten knock of 109 off 69 deliveries against New Zealand, his first three-digit score in ODIs against the Kiwis, in the rain-affected second ODI in Napier.

It was his sixth ODI century as the captain of the Men in Maroon, surpassing legendary Brian Lara's record of five tons. 

Hope also crossed the 6,000-run mark in the 50-over format in 141 games, becoming the second-fastest West Indies batter to reach the milestone. He overtook Vivian Richards, who achieved the feat in 142 matches.

 

In 147 ODIs and 142 innings, Hope has amassed 6,097 runs at an average of 50.80, including 19 centuries and 30 fifties.

The Barbadian also equalled Lara’s tally of 19 ODI centuries and is only behind Chris Gayle (25) in the list of Windies batters with the most number of hundreds in ODIs.  

Despite Hope's heroics, the West Indies lost the match by five wickets as New Zealand took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The third ODI will be played on Saturday, with a three-Test series to follow from December 2.

