HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Conway, Rachin help New Zealand seal ODI series vs WI

Conway, Rachin help New Zealand seal ODI series vs WI

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 19, 2025 16:40 IST

x

Conway

IMAGE: Opener Devon Conway struck a 84-ball 90 containing 13 boundaries and a six as New Zealand beat the West Indies by five wickets in the rain-hit second ODI, in Napier on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra's early attack helped New Zealand beat the West Indies by five wickets with three balls to spare in a rain-curtailed second one-day international, in Napier on Wednesday.

The win helped the hosts seal the three-game series 2-0.

Chasing 248 for victory in a 34-overs-a-side contest, Conway and Ravindra powered the Black Caps with attacking half-centuries, putting on a 106-run opening stand that dismantled the Caribbean bowling attack early on.

After being put into bat, the West Indies top order faltered, losing half their batters for only 86 in 15.3 overs, as Kyle Jamieson (3-44) dismissed John Campbell and Keacy Carty early on.

Wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope anchored the innings with a counterattacking century -- his 19th in ODIs - featuring 13 fours and four sixes.

Late contributions from Justin Greaves and Romario Shepherd alongside Hope helped the visitors reach 247-9.

New Zealand started well but after Ravindra (56) fell in the 17th over, the hosts lost Will Young and Mark Chapman in quick succession. Conway (90) also departed in the 26th over, leaving them on shaky ground at 166-4.

But unbeaten innings by Tom Latham (39 off 29) and captain Mitchell Santner (34 off 15) kept the pressure off New Zealand even as the required run rate went above 10 at times.

The hosts needed seven to win off the last five balls when Jayden Seales (1-51) bowled a no-ball that Latham hit for four, before Santner scored the winning run with a cover drive.

 

"The way we've been pushing the game to the back end, pretty much finishing in the last over, it's only a matter of time before we cross the line," said player-of-the-match Hope.

"We have to find a way to cross the line. To be a great team, you have to keep winning against the best."

The third ODI will be played on Saturday, with a three-test series to follow from December 2.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gill to travel to Guwahati but doubtful for 2nd Test
Gill to travel to Guwahati but doubtful for 2nd Test
'Dhoni Won't Be 'Keeper At CSK'
'Dhoni Won't Be 'Keeper At CSK'
Rabada still doubtful; SA call up Ngidi for 2nd Test
Rabada still doubtful; SA call up Ngidi for 2nd Test
Brand Boom For Harmanpreet After World Cup Glory
Brand Boom For Harmanpreet After World Cup Glory
Will Selectors Consider Rinku For Tests?
Will Selectors Consider Rinku For Tests?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

webstory image 2

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

VIDEOS

DGP Arun Deo Gautam speaks on encounter of Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, man behind 26 deadly attacks2:52

DGP Arun Deo Gautam speaks on encounter of Maoist leader...

Suicide is forbidden in Islam, Congress MP Imran Masood on video of prime accused in Delhi Blast0:44

Suicide is forbidden in Islam, Congress MP Imran Masood...

Actress Aishwarya Rai joins PM Modi, speaks at centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in AP7:20

Actress Aishwarya Rai joins PM Modi, speaks at centenary...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO