Ranji Trophy: Dominant Mumbai, J&K complete easy wins

IMAGE: Mumbai's players celebrate a wicket during the Ranji Trophy match against Puducherry. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association/Instagram

Mumbai needed just over half an hour to complete the formalities as they beat minnows Puducherry by an innings and 222 runs on the final day to top Group D in Ranji Trophy, in Mumbai, on Wednesday.



Following on after conceding a mammoth 498-run first innings lead to their formidable opponents, Puducherry added just 45 runs in 8.3 overs for the loss of four wickets on the fourth morning before they were bowled out for 276.



Puducherry were staring at a big defeat when they resumed the day on 231/6. Tushar Deshpande scalped two wickets while captain Shardul Thakur and Ayush Mhatre got one each as Mumbai completed the formalities in quick time.



Both Deshpande and Thakur ended the match with five wickets apiece while Siddhesh Lad and Akash Anand scored centuries in Mumbai's huge first innings total of 630/5 declared.



Mumbai collected seven points from their third win while Puducherry got none.



Mumbai topped Group D with 24 points ahead of Jammu and Kashmir (20 points) after playing five matches each.



Mushtaq shines as J&K trounce Hyderabad



Abid Mushtaq took seven wickets as Jammu and Kashmir trounced Hyderabad by 281 runs in Elite Group D Ranji Trophy match, in Jammu, on Wednesday.

Chasing 472 for victory, Hyderabad were bowled out for 190 in 57.5 overs in their second innings as J&K registered their third victory.



The wrecker-in-chief was the left-arm spinner ushtaq, who finished with figures of 7/68 -- his ninth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.



The match also ended quickly on the fourth morning with Hyderabad losing their remaining three second innings wickets in 5.2 overs while adding just 21 runs after they had resumed the day at 169/7.

Mushtaq scalped all the three wickets to finish with a seven wicket haul.



Brief Scores:



In Mumbai: 630/5 decl in 147 overs beat Puducherry 132 and 276 all out in 53.3 overs (Aman Khan 86; Shardul Thakur 2/24, Tushar Deshpande 3/32).



In Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir 170 & 422 all out in 100.5 overs beat Hyderabad 121 and 190 all out in 57.5 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 47; Abid Mushtaq 7/68).