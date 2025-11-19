HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
U-19 World Cup: India to take on USA in opener

Source: PTI
November 19, 2025 17:49 IST

Australia U-19

IMAGE: Australia are the current champions of the Men's U-19 World Cup. Photograph: Cricket Australia/X

India will take on the USA in the opening match of the 2026 Men's U-19 World Cup, to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6.

The competition will feature 16 teams divided into groups of four in the first stage, with a total of 41 matches to be played over 23 days.

India are placed in Group A alongside the USA, Bangladesh, and New Zealand. The Group B will have Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, and Scotland, whereas Group C consists of defending champions Australia, Ireland, Japan, and Sri Lanka.

Tanzania, the West Indies, Afghanistan, and South Africa are drawn in the fourth and final Group D.

The ICC announced the schedule of the tournament on its website on Wednesday. The event will mark the debut of Tanzania, as well as a return for Japan who had featured in the 2020 edition.

 

India will take on the USA on January 15, followed by contests against Bangladesh and New Zealand on January 17 and 24, respectively. Each of India's matches will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Top three ranked sides from the first round will take part in the Super Six stage, with these teams forming two groups of six each.

“The knockout stage will follow, comprising two semifinals and a final. Reserve days are available for these three games,” the ICC said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Why Gill wants to play Guwahati Test despite injury
Starc to take extra load in absence of fellow pacers
'Dhoni Won't Be 'Keeper At CSK'
Conway, Rachin help New Zealand seal ODI series vs WI
Brand Boom For Harmanpreet After World Cup Glory
