Ricky Ponting Goes Full Desi

March 21, 2025 17:49 IST

IMAGE: Fans lauded Ricky Ponting's gesture. Photograph: Kind courtesy Punjab Kings/X

As the buzz builds for IPL 2025, Punjab Kings chose to begin their campaign by performing a traditional puja ceremony.

The entire squad, including players, coaches and support staff, came together, led by none other than their new head coach, the 50-year-old Australian icon Ricky Ponting.

In a video that quickly went viral, Ponting is seen performing the aarti, folding his hands during the ceremony.

In India, the visuals struck a chord. Fans lauded Ponting’s gesture as a sign of cultural humility.

However, the event didn't sit well with everyone. Across the border, several Pakistani cricket fans took to social media to criticise the fusion of religion and sport, with some attributing Ponting's participation to financial motivation.

For Punjab Kings, who are chasing their elusive first IPL title, the ceremony marked a fresh beginning under a new regime, with renewed energy and belief.

With a restructured squad and Ponting's tactical acumen guiding the way, Punjab Kings are set to face Gujarat Titans in their opening clash at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25.

 
