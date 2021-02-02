News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rehab done, KL Rahul looking forward to home series

Rehab done, KL Rahul looking forward to home series

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 02, 2021 13:45 IST
KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind Courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

Star India batsman KL Rahul, on Tuesday, said that he has completed his rehab and now he is looking forward to the upcoming Test series against England.

"Glad to have completed my rehab strong. No better feeling than being back fit and healthy. Always fun to get back with the boys, and an honour to represent India. Looking forward to the home series," tweeted Rahul.

 

KL Rahul

In December 2020, Rahul was ruled out from the last two Tests against Australia. The decision was taken after Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the team's practice session.

Rahul then returned to India and headed to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury.

The Indian cricket team began their nets session, on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series against England, beginning February 5 at Chennai.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
India begin nets session; Shastri, Kohli welcome squad
Why India should play Kuldeep Yadav against England...
'Players look a bit scared under Kohli'
'Amazon, Netflix rejected my movie'
Is it right to use budget as tool to win polls: Sena
Over 160 doctors killed due to COVID-19 in India
India begin nets session; Shastri, Kohli welcome squad
England's tour of India 2021

Exclusive! How Pujara battled pain to defy Aussies

Exclusive! How Pujara battled pain to defy Aussies

PIX: Team India undergoes outdoor session in Chennai

PIX: Team India undergoes outdoor session in Chennai

