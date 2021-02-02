Rehab done, KL Rahul looking forward to home series

Source:

February 02, 2021 13:45 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

Star India batsman KL Rahul, on Tuesday, said that he has completed his rehab and now he is looking forward to the upcoming Test series against England.

"Glad to have completed my rehab strong. No better feeling than being back fit and healthy. Always fun to get back with the boys, and an honour to represent India. Looking forward to the home series," tweeted Rahul.

In December 2020, Rahul was ruled out from the last two Tests against Australia. The decision was taken after Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the team's practice session.

Rahul then returned to India and headed to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury.

The Indian cricket team began their nets session, on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series against England, beginning February 5 at Chennai.