News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India begin nets session; Shastri, Kohli welcome squad

India begin nets session; Shastri, Kohli welcome squad

By Rediff Cricket
February 02, 2021 13:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Skipper Virat Kohli addresses the squad. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Indian cricket team began their nets session, on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series against England, beginning February 5 at Chennai.

 

The Indian players, who completed their six-day quarantine period in the city on Monday, began preparations for the series opener with an outdoor session at the M A Chidambaram stadium.

Ravi Shastri

IMAGE: Head coach Ravi Shastri gives a rousing welcome to the squad. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Head coach Ravi Shastri welcomed the entire squad by giving a rousing speech and then the entire team hit the nets to prepare for the series. "Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address. #TeamIndia #INDvsENG," tweeted BCCI.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Team India undergoes outdoor session in Chennai
PIX: Team India undergoes outdoor session in Chennai
'Players look a bit scared under Kohli'
'Players look a bit scared under Kohli'
Panesar on why Moeen should play against India...
Panesar on why Moeen should play against India...
Deepika's SPARKLING February Fashion
Deepika's SPARKLING February Fashion
Build bridges, not walls: Rahul on Singhu buildup
Build bridges, not walls: Rahul on Singhu buildup
PIX: Mumbai local trains open for all after 10 months
PIX: Mumbai local trains open for all after 10 months
Like Taapsee's look in Looop Lapeta? VOTE!
Like Taapsee's look in Looop Lapeta? VOTE!

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Exclusive! How Pujara battled pain to defy Aussies

Exclusive! How Pujara battled pain to defy Aussies

India, England clear COVID-19 tests; nets from Tuesday

India, England clear COVID-19 tests; nets from Tuesday

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use