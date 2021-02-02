India begin nets session; Shastri, Kohli welcome squad

February 02, 2021 13:13 IST

IMAGE: Skipper Virat Kohli addresses the squad. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Indian cricket team began their nets session, on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series against England, beginning February 5 at Chennai.

The Indian players, who completed their six-day quarantine period in the city on Monday, began preparations for the series opener with an outdoor session at the M A Chidambaram stadium.

IMAGE: Head coach Ravi Shastri gives a rousing welcome to the squad. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Head coach Ravi Shastri welcomed the entire squad by giving a rousing speech and then the entire team hit the nets to prepare for the series. "Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address. #TeamIndia #INDvsENG," tweeted BCCI.