'Players look a bit scared under Kohli'

February 02, 2021 09:12 IST

'I just see a really relaxed team under Rahane.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is a passionate competitor, no question about that. Photograph: BCCI

Many have applauded Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy in India's Test series win in Australia, and some like cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi have suggested that Virat Kohli should hand over India's Test leadership role to his vice captain.

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Lee reckons the Indian cricketers are a bit scared under Kohli and therefore, he would have Rahane as the team captain in the longest cricket format instead.

Rahane led a battered, bruised and inexperienced Indian side to wins in Melbourne (second Test) and Brisbane (fourth Test) to become the second Indian captain after Kohli to win a Test series Down Under.

'Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen of all time,' Lee stated. 'But I just feel that he is almost revered by the players within the team.'

They are almost scared to put a foot out of line. He demanded absolute professionalism from the Indian team,' Lee added.

'The players had to be fit, they had to be great in field and good catching, but they almost appear a bit scared. I just see a really relaxed team under Rahane,' Lee, who is Brett Lee's older brother, felt.

While some observers feel Rahane would be a better Test captain than Kohli, Lee -- who believes likewise -- doesn't feel Kohli would step down to make way for Rahane to take charge.

'Will Kohli give up the captaincy? I doubt it. If I was an Indian selector, and I'm not, but if I was, I would have Rahane captain the team and instead let Kohli go and do all his batting. And I think the team would function a lot better. But time would tell,' Lee, who played 45 ODIs for Australia, added.