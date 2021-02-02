News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Players look a bit scared under Kohli'

'Players look a bit scared under Kohli'

By Rediff Cricket
February 02, 2021 09:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I just see a really relaxed team under Rahane.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is a passionate competitor, no question about that. Photograph: BCCI
 

Many have applauded Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy in India's Test series win in Australia, and some like cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi have suggested that Virat Kohli should hand over India's Test leadership role to his vice captain.

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Lee reckons the Indian cricketers are a bit scared under Kohli and therefore, he would have Rahane as the team captain in the longest cricket format instead.

Rahane led a battered, bruised and inexperienced Indian side to wins in Melbourne (second Test) and Brisbane (fourth Test) to become the second Indian captain after Kohli to win a Test series Down Under.

'Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen of all time,' Lee stated. 'But I just feel that he is almost revered by the players within the team.'

They are almost scared to put a foot out of line. He demanded absolute professionalism from the Indian team,' Lee added.

'The players had to be fit, they had to be great in field and good catching, but they almost appear a bit scared. I just see a really relaxed team under Rahane,' Lee, who is Brett Lee's older brother, felt.

While some observers feel Rahane would be a better Test captain than Kohli, Lee -- who believes likewise -- doesn't feel Kohli would step down to make way for Rahane to take charge.

'Will Kohli give up the captaincy? I doubt it. If I was an Indian selector, and I'm not, but if I was, I would have Rahane captain the team and instead let Kohli go and do all his batting. And I think the team would function a lot better. But time would tell,' Lee, who played 45 ODIs for Australia, added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
AGENCIES
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Virat was and will always be the captain: Rahane
Virat was and will always be the captain: Rahane
Rahane defies weight of captaincy, draws Kohli praise
Rahane defies weight of captaincy, draws Kohli praise
Is Ashwin being punished for being outspoken?
Is Ashwin being punished for being outspoken?
Covid can be controlled regardless of mutations: WHO
Covid can be controlled regardless of mutations: WHO
Bollywood's FABULOUS train journeys!
Bollywood's FABULOUS train journeys!
Will stand with friends: Biden admin on LAC row
Will stand with friends: Biden admin on LAC row
Top Shoe Trends for 2021
Top Shoe Trends for 2021

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

'Kohli should step down as Test captain'

'Kohli should step down as Test captain'

The difference between Rahane and Kohli's captaincy...

The difference between Rahane and Kohli's captaincy...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use