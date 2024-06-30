News
Record numbers tune in for ICC T20 WC final

Record numbers tune in for ICC T20 WC final

June 30, 2024 21:40 IST
Photograph: Kind Courtesy ANI

The T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa, which marked India's long-awaited return to ICC trophy glory after 13 years, garnered a peak concurrent viewership of 5.3 crore on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform.

While this is a significant number, it falls short of the record set during the India-Australia ODI World Cup final last year, which reached a peak of 5.9 crore viewers on the same platform.

Despite India's victory, the T20 final couldn't surpass the record set in the 50-over format, possibly due to the match format itself or the fact that India lost the previous year's ODI final.

However, industry experts highlight the sustained viewership throughout the T20 final. Unlike the ODI final, where viewership numbers dipped after the match, the T20 final held onto a consistent audience of 4 to 4.5 crore viewers throughout the tense finish, suggesting an equally engaged audience.

Furthermore, the post-match ceremony also maintained a healthy viewership range of 2.5 to 3 crore, indicating continued interest even after the final whistle.

While the T20 final may not have broken the overall record, it demonstrates the enduring popularity of cricket in India.

The high and consistent viewership numbers across the platform showcase the nation's unwavering passion for the sport, regardless of the format.

