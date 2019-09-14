Record-breaking Smith goes past Inzamam

September 14, 2019 13:50 IST

IMAGE: Steve Smith now has 10 fifty-plus scores against England. Photograph: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images for Surrey

Australia batsman Steve Smith, who is enjoying remarkable form in the ongoing Ashes series, has broken the record of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq of scoring most fifty-plus scores against a single team in Test cricket.

Smith broke the record on the second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Oval as he scripted his sixth 50 plus score against England in the ongoing series.

Inzamam had scored nine fifty-plus scores against England, whereas Smith now has 10.

The 30-year-old Smith now has 751 runs in the series -- he scored 80 runs in first innings of the fifth Test, his lowest knock in the series.

Smith is currently the number one ranked batsman in the ICC Test batsmen rankings and he has a lead of 34 points over Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

England ended day two of the final Test in a strong position after bundling out Australia for 225 in the first innings, gaining a lead of 69 runs at the Oval in London.

After bowling out the Aussies, England just had to face four overs and openers Rory Burns and Joe Denly ensured they do not lose a wicket and the side finished the day at 9/0, taking the lead to 78.