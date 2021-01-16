News
Record-breaking Root goes past Cook

Source: ANI
Last updated on: January 16, 2021 18:02 IST
Second-fastest Englishman to 8,000 Test runs.

England's Joe Root bats on Day 2 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Saturday

IMAGE: England's Joe Root bats on Day 2 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Saturday. Photograph: SLC/Twitter

Skipper Joe Root on Saturday became the second-fastest England batsman to register 8,000 runs in the longest format of the game.

The right-handed batsman reached the milestone-mark in the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium. Root surpassed former opener, Alastair Cook, to achieve the feat in 178 innings. Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen (176) is still the fastest English batsman to reach 8,000 Test runs.

 

Root, who became the seventh England batsman to achieve the feat, is also the first batsman from his country to hit a double century in Sri Lanka.

Prior to this knock, Pietersen had hit 151 in Sri Lanka in 2012, which was the highest by an England batsman in Sri Lanka until the skipper scored a double ton to rewrite the record books on Saturday.

On Friday, Root smashed his 18th century to give the visitors the upper hand in the match after bundling Sri Lanka out for 135 in the first innings. England were at 320/4 at the end of play on day two before persistent rain hampered the course of play.

However, on day three, wickets kept falling from the other end while Root stood tall against the Sri Lankan bowling attack. The visitors were finally dismissed on 421.

Source: ANI
India tour of Australia 2020

