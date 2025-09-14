HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Record Alert! Mandhana Joins Elite ODI Run-Scorers' List

September 14, 2025

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana’s achievement highlights her consistency and flair at the top of the order. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

With another brilliant innings against Australia, Smriti Mandhana etched her name into the Women’s ODI record books, overtaking Amy Satterthwaite.

The milestone came during India’s first ODI against Australia at New Chandigarh, where Mandhana played an elegant knock of 58 off 63 balls, featuring six fours and two sixes, at a strike rate of 92.06.

With this innings, Mandhana’s tally now stands at 4,646 runs in 106 ODIs, averaging 46.46, including 11 centuries and 32 fifties, with a highest score of 136. She overtook Satterthwaite, who accumulated 4,639 runs in 145 matches, with seven centuries to her name.

The all-time ODI run-scoring leaderboard remains topped by India’s legend Mithali Raj, who scored 7,805 runs in 232 matches, averaging 50.68, with seven centuries and 64 fifties, and a best score of 125 not out.

 

The match also marked a personal milestone for India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who played her 150th ODI. However, it was an underwhelming outing for her as she managed just 11 runs off nine balls.

Smriti’s achievement highlights her consistency and flair at the top of the order, reinforcing her status as one of the finest batters in world cricket.

