Recognise these guys in the pic?

June 14, 2020 10:16 IST

Photograph: Kevin Pietersen/Instagram

Kevin Pietersen is not the England Cricket Board's favourite cricketer -- not by a long stretch -- but KP has a huge following on social media.

The big-hitting batsman shared this picture on Instagram a couple of days ago. Can you recognise the cricketing folks in the pic?

The photograph is from 2005, from the ICC World XI's tour of Australia.

KP, second from right, is trying to catch what Chris Gayle, left, is wisecracking, which has Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff, third from left, grinning.

All four cricketing legends were members of the ICC World XI.

Rahul Dravid, right, manages a slender smile at Gayle's quip -- well, that's The Wall, what can we say?

Second from left, is a bemused Muttiah Muralitharan, who owns the record for the most number of Test wickets.

And speaking of Test records, Dravid has 13,288 runs, KP has 8,181 runs, Gayle has 7,214 runs, Freddie has 3,845 runs and an impressive 226 wickets.

Dravid, Gayle and KP, by the way, played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

We love the pic. Don't you?