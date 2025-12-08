HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Courage personified: Smriti Mandhana preps for Sri Lanka T20Is

Courage personified: Smriti Mandhana preps for Sri Lanka T20Is

December 08, 2025 18:55 IST

Smriti Mandhana at a nets session on Monday

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana at a nets session on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shravan Mandhana/Instagram

A day after confirming that her wedding to composer Palash Muchhal had been called off, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was back on the cricket field, finding rhythm in the middle.

Smriti returned to training on Monday, padded up in a no-fuss practice jersey, taking throwdowns at what looked like a private facility away from the glare. 

 

Her brother, Shravan Mandhana, posted a picture of her mid-shot on Instagram, adding a row of heart emojis. The image went viral on social media, drawing admiration for the 29-year-old’s composure in what has been a difficult week.

Fresh off her starring role in India’s triumphant 2025 Women’s World Cup campaign, Smriti will soon switch back to competitive cricket. India host Sri Lanka for a five-match T20I series from December 21 to 30, with Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram set to stage the action.

The series marks the start of India’s build-up to next year’s T20 World Cup and Smriti will also lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming Women's Premier League, starting January 9 in Navi Mumbai.

 

