How India Should Use Bumrah in SA T20Is

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah will have to be used carefully to get the maximum out of him, says Parthiv Patel. Photograph: BCCI

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel highlighted Jasprit Bumrah's impact ahead of the five-match T20I series between India and South Africa starting from December 9.

Following a dominant 2-1 ODI series win, the action now shifts to the five-match T20I leg as India lock horns with South Africa, with the journey lying ahead for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka 2026.

After being rested by the selectors in the ODI series against South Africa, Bumrah is set to return in the T20 series.

'It will be good preparation. There are a few things I'm looking forward to. Number one is how India uses Jasprit Bumrah,' Parthiv told JioStar.

'India has utilised his three overs in the Powerplay since the Asia Cup, and even in the Australia tour, that was the strategy. If they bowl him for three overs in the Powerplay, he only has one over left for the death, which is the 19th over,' Patel said.

'So, India will have to use him carefully. If they want him to bowl three overs early, then Arshdeep Singh has to partner Bumrah in the death overs.'

The former India wicket-keeper also weighed in on Hardik Pandya's return, believing he will be key to India's fortunes in the upcoming T20I series.

Pandya was sidelined after suffering a quadriceps injury he sustained during the Asia Cup 2025 tournament in September but proved his fitness in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

'The comeback of Hardik Pandya is key. He did really well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He's coming back into form, and he is an important player. He contributes with both bat and ball. His presence in the lineup is crucial because he brings experience and also guides the youngsters. I am looking forward to his comeback,' Patel added.

The Men in Blue will play the first T20I of the five-game series against the Proteas on Tuesday in Cuttack. Mullanpur will host the second T20I between India and South Africa on December 11.

The third T20I will be played at Dharamsala on December 14, followed by the fourth on December 17 in Lucknow. Ahmedabad will host the fifth and final match of the series on December 19.