HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » How India Should Use Bumrah in SA T20Is

How India Should Use Bumrah in SA T20Is

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 09, 2025 10:11 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah will have to be used carefully to get the maximum out of him, says Parthiv Patel. Photograph: BCCI
 

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel highlighted Jasprit Bumrah's impact ahead of the five-match T20I series between India and South Africa starting from December 9.

Following a dominant 2-1 ODI series win, the action now shifts to the five-match T20I leg as India lock horns with South Africa, with the journey lying ahead for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka 2026.

After being rested by the selectors in the ODI series against South Africa, Bumrah is set to return in the T20 series.

'It will be good preparation. There are a few things I'm looking forward to. Number one is how India uses Jasprit Bumrah,' Parthiv told JioStar.

'India has utilised his three overs in the Powerplay since the Asia Cup, and even in the Australia tour, that was the strategy. If they bowl him for three overs in the Powerplay, he only has one over left for the death, which is the 19th over,' Patel said.

'So, India will have to use him carefully. If they want him to bowl three overs early, then Arshdeep Singh has to partner Bumrah in the death overs.'

The former India wicket-keeper also weighed in on Hardik Pandya's return, believing he will be key to India's fortunes in the upcoming T20I series.

Pandya was sidelined after suffering a quadriceps injury he sustained during the Asia Cup 2025 tournament in September but proved his fitness in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

'The comeback of Hardik Pandya is key. He did really well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He's coming back into form, and he is an important player. He contributes with both bat and ball. His presence in the lineup is crucial because he brings experience and also guides the youngsters. I am looking forward to his comeback,' Patel added.

The Men in Blue will play the first T20I of the five-game series against the Proteas on Tuesday in Cuttack. Mullanpur will host the second T20I between India and South Africa on December 11.

The third T20I will be played at Dharamsala on December 14, followed by the fourth on December 17 in Lucknow. Ahmedabad will host the fifth and final match of the series on December 19.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'What Do Kohli, Rohit Need To Prove?'
'What Do Kohli, Rohit Need To Prove?'
Courage personified: Smriti Mandhana preps for SL T20Is
Courage personified: Smriti Mandhana preps for SL T20Is
Milestone-Chasing Bumrah Nears Historic Mark
Milestone-Chasing Bumrah Nears Historic Mark
Comeback man Hardik eyes twin T20I milestones
Comeback man Hardik eyes twin T20I milestones
Big Guns Return, Selection Calls in Focus Ahead of T20Is
Big Guns Return, Selection Calls in Focus Ahead of T20Is

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Urmila Matondkar Steals the Spotlight at 'Saali Mohabbat' Event0:54

Urmila Matondkar Steals the Spotlight at 'Saali Mohabbat'...

Ananya's Saree Look Breaks the Internet1:00

Ananya's Saree Look Breaks the Internet

Must Watch! Kashmiri girl's magical hands pour life into paintings6:14

Must Watch! Kashmiri girl's magical hands pour life into...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO