HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Australia jolted as Hazlewood ruled out of Ashes

Australia jolted as Hazlewood ruled out of Ashes

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 09, 2025 09:31 IST

x

'We thought he'd play a huge part in the series. But really feel for him that he won't get that opportunity.'

Josh Hazlewood has been laid low by Achilles and an ankle injury

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood has been laid low with Achilles and a hamstring injuries. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the remaining Ashes series after struggling with Achilles and hamstring injuries.

Coach Andrew McDonald confirmed Hazlewood would not play any part after missing Australia's victories in the first Tests against England in Perth and Brisbane.

"Really flat for him," McDonald said on Tuesday.

 

"A couple of setbacks that we didn't see coming. We thought he'd play a huge part in the series. But really feel for him that he won't get that opportunity."

However, McDonald said regular captain and paceman Pat Cummins would be ready to return for Adelaide where Australia can retain the urn with a draw.

Australia, who hold the urn, lead the five-Test series 2-0.

Cummins also missed the opening Tests while recovering from a lower back injury but had proved his fitness with match simulation in Brisbane, McDonald said.

"He was out at Allan Border Field whilst everyone was at the Gabba. He simulated pretty much what a match will look like out there with multiple spells," he added.

"We feel as though the simulation in the nets has got him skill-ready. His body's ready to go.

"Barring anything else happening in the next week, I'd be expecting Pat to be tossing the coin and putting the blazer on."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'What Do Kohli, Rohit Need To Prove?'
'What Do Kohli, Rohit Need To Prove?'
McCullum backs under-fire Pope
McCullum backs under-fire Pope
Milestone-Chasing Bumrah Nears Historic Mark
Milestone-Chasing Bumrah Nears Historic Mark
Courage personified: Smriti Mandhana preps for SL T20Is
Courage personified: Smriti Mandhana preps for SL T20Is
Has Salah played last game for Liverpool?
Has Salah played last game for Liverpool?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Kuno: The Perfect Blend of Cheetah Safari and Luxury Living5:09

Kuno: The Perfect Blend of Cheetah Safari and Luxury Living

Ananya's Saree Look Breaks the Internet1:00

Ananya's Saree Look Breaks the Internet

Shruti Haasan Dazzles in Stunning All-Black Look1:04

Shruti Haasan Dazzles in Stunning All-Black Look

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO