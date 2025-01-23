HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
RCB's English Trio Dismissed For 7 Runs!

January 23, 2025 06:28 IST

IMAGE: From left, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt. Photograph: BCCI
 

Royal Challengers Bangalore faced criticism from fans on social media after three of their high-profile English recruits struggled in the first T20I between India and England on Wednesday.

At the IPL 2025 mega auction held last November in Jeddah, RCB splashed out on 18 players, including three Englishmen. All three of these players featured in the match against India, but their performances were nothing short of a nightmare, managing a combined total of just seven runs.

Phil Salt, signed for a whopping Rs 11.50 crore (Rs 115 million), was the first to fall, dismissed for a duck off just three balls by Arshdeep Singh in the opening over.

Next, Liam Livingstone, purchased for Rs 8.75 crore (Rs 87.5 million), followed suit with another duck, falling to a stunning delivery by Varun Chakravarthy.

Lastly, Jacob Bethell, who was bought for Rs 2.6 crore (Rs 26 million), struggled against the spinners and was dismissed for 7 runs off 14 balls, bowled by Hardik Pandya.

The underwhelming performances of these expensive signings have drawn considerable attention from RCB fans on social media.

